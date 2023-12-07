THE EMBASSY of Italy in Manila launched on Thursday four state-of-the-art visa application centers: one in Taguig City in the National Capital Region; another in Batangas, south of the capital; Cebu City in the Central Visayas region; and Davao City in the southern Philippines.

In a statement, the embassy said the new visa centers will make it more convenient for travelers to apply for visas and provide a host of additional services such as courier services and travel insurance.

The new application locations were developed in collaboration with VFS Global, the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology firm.

“The Philippines is a key source of tourism and business market for Italy, and we are taking every possible measure to ease and streamline processes for travelers,” Italian Ambassador Marco Clemente said during the inauguration of the main visa application center in Taguig.

The embassy clarified that the additional services and more modern facilities would not have a bearing on how long an application would be approved.

“These new visa application centers will help us in providing high-quality service to Italy visa applicants in the Philippines through a seamless visa application submission process,” Mr. Clemente said.

These centers now processing all Italian visa categories are located at: Ground Floor, One Campus Place, Building A, McKinley Town Center, McKinley Hill, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Metro Manila; Unit F01, Block J, Ground Floor, The Outlets at Lipa, LIMA Technology Center, Barangay Bugtong na Pulo and San Lucas, JP Laurel Highway, Lipa City, Batangas; Unit 1001C & 1004B, 10th Floor, Kepwealth Center Samar Loop, cor. Cardinal Rosales Ave, Cebu City; and FES 07, 2nd Floor, Alfresco Area, Felcris Centrale, Brgy., 40-D Quimpo Blvd, Davao City. — John Victor D. Ordoñez