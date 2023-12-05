RECOGNIZING the Cordova mangrove as a vital ecological hub on Mactan Island, Cebu, the Metro Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF) and the Cordova municipal government sealed an agreement to revive the Mangrove Propagation and Information Center and transform it into a sustainable tourism destination.

The recent signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to solidify their collaborative effort underscores their shared commitment to environmental preservation and the revitalization of the sole mangrove site in the Visayas, heavily impacted by Typhoon Odette in December, 2021.

“The Mangrove Propagation and Information Center will be a beacon of sustainable tourism in our municipality,” said Mayor Cesar “Dido” E. Suan of Cordova as he thanked the MPIF’s commitment to allocate P4.5 million for the center’s repair and rehabilitation.

“This marks the beginning of a fruitful and enduring partnership… I am excited to witness the positive impact it will have on our environment and our community,” Melody M. del Rosario, MPIF president, said in a statement on Tuesday.

To ensure the center’s daily upkeep, the foundation has also committed to a 50% share in the monthly allowance for four Mangrove Eco-Guides over three years.

In a statement, the MPIF said that the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation has contributed funds from their Typhoon Odette disaster response, emphasizing the shared commitment to preserving coastal and marine biodiversity.

This streamlined partnership not only aims to restore the Cordova Mangrove Propagation and Information Center but also signifies a crucial step in the collective mission to conserve the country’s mangrove ecology and promote sustainable practices, the statement said. — Nate C. Barretto