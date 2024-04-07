AHEAD of Wednesday’s multi-agency traffic summit to be held in San Juan City, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called on the public on Sunday to participate in threshing out ways to ease traffic conditions in the capital.

In his six-minute YouTube vlog, the President reassured the public that big-ticket infrastructure projects aimed at addressing traffic woes in and out of Metro Manila are already underway, but in the interim, the government is also out to offer motorists immediate relief.

“Participate, even through the comments section, to make us aware of your ideas and suggestions,” Mr. Marcos, speaking in Filipino, said as he encouraged public engagement in the upcoming event.

The traffic summit to be staged like a townhall meeting at FilOil EcoOil Center will be a venue for concerned agencies and local government units to discuss solutions to traffic congestion and improve mobility between the capital and its peripheral provinces.

He said the work-from-home setup and four-day workweek scheme to minimize the number of vehicles on the road could be discussed.

But he underscored the importance of discipline among motorists in obeying traffic rules and regulations to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. — Nate C. Barretto