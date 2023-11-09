A TOTAL of 103 stores were closed down by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for either tampering with or not registering point of sales (PoS) machines used in their respective trades.

The BIR said the stores were from a chain of shopping centers and “found to be using unregistered PoS machines, some of which with sales suppression devices while others were using a software different from that approved by the BIR.”

In its investigation, the BIR found that the machines were reporting only 25% of store sales.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) said it seized smuggled cigarettes valued at P13.75 million in Maasin, Zamboanga City.

The contraband was found in a motorized wooden watercraft which came from Jolo, Sulu while being unloading in Zamboanga. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson