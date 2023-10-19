THE DEPARTMENT of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said Thursday that it has distributed 17,379 land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from the start of the year to date.

At a Senate hearing on DAR’s proposed P9.39-billion budget for next year, Agrarian Reform Undersecretary Marilyn B. Barua-Yap said the titles covered 15,817 hectares of land to 16,843 land reform beneficiaries.

She noted that the agency had also distributed 37,130 electronic land titles to 32,532 beneficiaries during the same period.

“We are very happy to underscore that we have exceeded the target for this year of 50,000 by 26,300 titles distributed from July 2022 to October this year,” Ms. Barua-Yap told senators.

Senator Cynthia A. Villar, who led the Senate Finance Commitee hearing, submitted DAR’s proposed budget to the plenary pending further debates with other senators.

She asked DAR officials to submit a five-year projection of how many land titles it can approve and distribute to local farmers.

“I just want you (DAR) officials to submit what I am asking for, so we have enough materials for the plenary session,” the senator said.

In March, the Senate approved on third and final reading a measure that would condone all unpaid loans, amortization and penalties of farmers who were awarded lands under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

Ms. Villar said the loan condonation would allow farmers to develop their farms, increase productivity and promote food security. — John Victor D. Ordoñez