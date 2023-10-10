PHILIPPINE ARMY KALINAW NEWS

The Philippine’ military chief has denied its navy vessel was driven away by the Chinese coast guard in Scarborough shoal, saying it was part of China’s propaganda. 

“We are having it verified, but nothing like that happened. In our view, it’s Chinese propaganda,” Philippine armed forces chief Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. said in an interview. — Reuters

