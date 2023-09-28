AMID ONGOING rehabilitation works, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway’s (SCTEX) Pasig Potrero Bridge in Porac, Pampanga will be reopened to traffic starting today, Sept. 29, its tollway concessionaire and operator said.

“Travel will again be more convenient and seamless as this will alleviate traffic for motorists coming from Clark to Subic, and vice versa,” read Thursday’s statement of J. Luigi L. Bautista, president of the North Luzon Expressway Corp. — a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC).

The statement said the bridge’s reopening gives access to all types of vehicles even as rehabilitation activities, which started in July, continue.

