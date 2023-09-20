OWING to ongoing reconstruction work on the maneuvering tracks at the Baclaran Station of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), the frequency in the deployment of trains will be adversely affected until Saturday, its private operator Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) said on Wednesday.

“We would like to ask for the kind understanding of our commuters and apologize in advance for the temporary inconvenience as we conduct these rail renewal activities needed for improved LRT-1 experience,” LRMC Chief Operating Officer Rolando J. Paulino III said in a statement.

While the turnback tracks are being upgraded, Mr. Paulino said the LMRC will continue deploying its 4th generation trains. Five such train sets are already in commercial operations.

LRMC is the joint venture of Ayala Corp., Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) Pte. Ltd.

Metro Pacific Light Rail is a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being PLDT, Inc. and Philex Mining Corp.

