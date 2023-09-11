THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) expects to have at least 400 kilometers of bike lanes in the Philippines this year after it broke ground for a P151.7-million project for the purpose in the Calabarzon region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) on Monday.

Holding the groundbreaking rites in Lipa City, Batangas, the DoTr said the project covers more than 76 km of Class 2 and 3 bike lanes that will connect Lipa to Antipolo City, Cainta, and San Mateo in Rizal. The bike lanes are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the DoTr will seek an additional budget which will be allocated for creating more bike lanes next year.

For this year, a total of P700 million was earmarked for the bicycle lane project. The allocation targets the construction of at least 470 km of bike lanes in the country.

The DoTr’s Active Transport Program aims to expand the protected bike lane networks to 2,400 km by 2028. — Ashley Ericka O. Jose