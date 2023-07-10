KIDAPAWAN CITY — Two women drowned in the flashfloods that swept through agricultural enclaves in President Roxas town in Cotabato last week, authorities said on Monday.

Local police and government officials said the floodwaters forced 1,494 families to flee. At least P35 million worth of infrastructure and crops got destroyed.

President Roxas Mayor Jonathan Mahimpit said they have reopened the highway after it became inaccessible due to mud and rocks from a hill.

Cotabato Governor Emmylou Mendoza, who heads the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the local government would help rehabilitate the town.

Reports reaching her office showed the flashfloods also destroyed vast swaths of orchard, banana and corn farms. Fifty-one houses were damaged. — John Felix M. Unson