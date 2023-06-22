THE CLARK International Airport (CIA), positioned as the air travel hub north of Manila, recorded a 217% increase in passenger traffic in May to 189,183 compared to the same month in 2022.

Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), the consortium that manages the CIA, said the significant increase was due to the growing demand for air travel and the additional routes that were opened at the airport.

“May is a good month for Clark International Airport. We celebrated our first anniversary at the new terminal and we recorded this significant increase,” LIPAD President and Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil said in a statement on Thursday.

In May, the airport serviced 73,226 domestic passengers and 115,847 international passengers, which were 617% and 134% higher, respectively, than in May 2022.

Month-on-month, the consortium saw 54% more passengers in May versus the 123,161 passengers it served in April composed of 35,814 domestic passengers and 87,347 international flyers.

The airport recorded 1,537 flights in May, composed of 878 international and 659 domestic.

“That is an increase of 71% compared to April 2023, which had 898 flights. Compared to May 2022, that is a 290% increase in air traffic,” LIPAD said.

Thirteen airlines operated at the airport in May — five local and eight international carriers — which serviced nine domestic and 10 international routes.

“These are Bacolod, Caticlan, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Cebu, Coron, El Nido, General Santos, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Bangkok, Busan, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong, Incheon, Macau, Narita, Singapore, and Taipei,” LIPAD said.

LIPAD is composed of Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Changi Airports Philippines Pte. Ltd., and Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions, Inc. — Justine Irish D. Tabile

