GILBERTO “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. has returned to the Defense department after being appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. as its head.

He and medical doctor Teodoro J. Herbosa were appointed as secretaries of the Department of Defense (DND) and the Department of Health (DoH), respectively, on Monday, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

Mr. Teodoro, a lawyer and a presidential candidate in the 2010 elections, was DND secretary under former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s administration, the youngest to hold the position at the age of 43.

He also chaired the National Disaster Coordinating Council during his tenure as Defense chief.

Mr. Teodoro served as a three-term member of Congress, representing the First District of Tarlac.

He ran for senator in last year’s elections but lost.

Mr. Teodoro completed his law degree at the University of the Philippines. He topped the 1989 Bar Exams. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Law from Harvard University.

Mr. Herbosa, meanwhile, served as DoH undersecretary from 2010 to 2015.

He served as executive vice president of the University of the Philippines System from October 2017 to April 2021.

“The appointments of Teodoro and Herbosa were announced after President Marcos met with Teodoro and DND Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez, and Herbosa and Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire in separate meetings in Malacañang this afternoon,” the PCO said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza