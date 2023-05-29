A SENATOR has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the cease-and-desist order issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) against an orphanage.

“While the safety and adequacy of living standards are important concerns, it is also important to determine whether or not the correct processes were followed in the removal of the children from a childcare facility subject to a cease-and-desist order,” Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said in Senate Resolution No. 643.

Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel was referring to the case of Gentle Hands, Inc. (GHI), an accredited social welfare agency managing the orphanage, which called the DSWD’s actions “traumatizing for the children.”

According to the cease-and-desist order, the GHI “failed to comply with the department’s minimum standards for residential facilities for children.”

The DSWD conducted a surprise visit to the orphanage following the complaint of a private individual that GHI was violating Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

DSWD Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian said the orphanage only had five housemaids, and that no houseparents or social workers were present at the time. The fire exits had also been sealed or covered with metal grills, he said.

“It is imperative for the Senate to exercise the necessary oversight to check adherence to State policies and most importantly, to ensure that the best interests of the child are always upheld,” Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz