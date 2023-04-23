ALL new motorcycle registrations, regardless of engine size, are now valid for three years, based on a memorandum from the Land Transportation Office (LTO)

“We in LTO believe that this step will help drivers who register their new motorcycles for livelihood,” LTO Chief Jose Arturo M. Tugade said in a statement in Filipino.

Under Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2395, the initial registration of brand new motorcycles including those with engine displacement of 200 cubic centimeters (cc) and below shall be valid for three years.

Previously, only motorcycles with engine displacement of 201cc and above were entitled to have a three-year validity.

The LTO said it is expecting about two million new motorcycles with engine displacement under 200cc to be registered in 2023.

“This is a proof that the LTO is listening to the suggestions of the public which directly transacts with the agency,” Mr. Tugade said.

He added that the agency will continue to assess existing policies and guidelines and implement changes needed to improve the system. — Justine Irish D. Tabile