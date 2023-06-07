CONSUMER finance application BillEase has partnered with educational technology company GoIT to help provide information technology (IT) courses with flexible payment terms.

“This partnership between BillEase and GoIT aims to address the skills gap in the Philippines and adapt to the employment landscape that has been undergoing a wave of changes,” the companies said in a press release.

GoIT provides beginner-friendly online courses which equip takers with date skills to create modern websites and applications and start a career in tech.

“GoIT uses a project-based learning approach, ensuring that their learners acquire hands-on experience and practical skills,” it said.

Under the partnership, BillEase will give underserved Filipinos the opportunity to access GoIT’s IT courses, training, and webinars at flexible financing options.

“We believe that by offering flexible financing options, we can empower more individuals to pursue their dreams in the technology sector, regardless of their financial background,” said BillEase co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Georg Steiger.

“We are excited to work with BillEase to help more Filipinos gain access to our IT courses and accelerate their careers in technology,” said Khrystyna Gankevych, head of growth at GoIT. — Justine Irish D. Tabile