THE PHILIPPINE government looks forward to working with Singapore’s Temasek Foundation on climate change mitigation and agricultural programs, the presidential palace said on Thursday.

“We’re looking at some of the prospective projects that are directed towards climate change, towards agriculture, and sustainability,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr told the board members of Temasek Foundation in a Thursday meeting in Malacañang, based on a press release from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The Temasek Foundation, a Singapore-based non-profit organization, funds and supports programs that aim to build capabilities of communities in Asia. It is an arm of Singapore’s state sovereign fund, Temasek Holdings.

The PCO said the foundation had forged agreements with the Philippines “to enhance competencies across industries,” through technical-vocational training, digitalization, health care management, and a program on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) with Design Thinking.

During the meeting, a Temasek official told Mr. Marcos that they had “very good discussions” with Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr., Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma, and Migrant Workers Secretary Maria Susana V. Ople “on collaborations in the future,” the palace said.

The Singapore delegation is led by Temasek Foundation chair Jennie Chua Kheng Yeng.

Among the attendees were Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Gerard Ho Wei Hong, Temasek board members Tony Tan Caktiong, Goh Yong Siang, Arich Rachmat, and Senior Directors Gerald Yeo Teng Han, and James Chan Yong Kiat.

The palace said the Philippines and Singapore are also planning to renew a 2019 memorandum of understanding between the Philippines’ Department of Education and Nanyang Polytechnic International. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza