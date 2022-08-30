A MANILA trial court on Tuesday ordered Google and Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook’s parent company, to disclose information on a YouTube channel that allegedly promotes child sexual abuse.

The court allowed the Philippine National Police’s anti-cybercrime group to compel YouTube and Facebook to submit data on the said channel within 72 hours, according to a copy of the warrant posted by state-run news agency People’s Television Network on Twitter.

In July, screenshots of the channel’s videos went viral on social media that supposedly promoted sexual relationships with minors.

The channel has since been taken down from both platforms.

“Hoping that the news about the warrant against Meta and Google will encourage the victim-survivors to come forward,” Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel tweeted.

The senator met with representatives from Meta, police and the National Bureau of Investigation to discuss measures to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse materials online.

The senator authored the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children bill, which was sent to the Office of the President on June 28.

Last week, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said an inter-agency task force would use the country’s anti-money laundering mechanisms to restrict transactions related to the online exploitation of children.

“Law enforcement agencies around the world know that the Philippines is one of the favorite places for these perverts who exploit children,” he told a press briefing.

The Justice chief said the government would work with the US Department of Homeland Security to track down foreigners involved in child exploitation in the country. — John Victor D. Ordoñez