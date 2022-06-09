By Kyle Aristophere Atienza

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. may visit the US without being arrested, according to a high-ranking American diplomat..

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who met with Mr. Marcos earlier in the day, said his election as Philippine president allows him to go to the US without being arrested for a $353-million contempt order against his family in connection with a human rights lawsuit.

“When you are head of state, you have immunity in all circumstances and are welcomed to the United States in your official role,” she told reporters in Manila.

The diplomatic immunity, which is given to heads of states, would only cover Mr. Marcos, not his entire family.

The US Court of Appeals has ordered Mr. Marcos and her mother Imelda to pay $353.6 million for violating a US court order not to dissipate their assets, which have been earmarked as compensation for the victims of his father’s martial rule.