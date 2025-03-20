ROCKET SOFTWARE, Inc. is optimistic about its growth in the Philippine market as more businesses now prioritize safe and modern data management.

“Over the past five years, we’ve grown at almost 25% year on year, I think we will continue that growth, with the investments that are happening in Philippines,” Praveen Kumar, vice-president for Asia-Pacific at Rocket Software said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

“We are, in fact, seeing more investments happening in the security space, in the data space, content space, also in the modernization space.”

Rocket Software provides IT modernization and automation services across legacy platforms and distributor platforms.

“We work on the philosophy of modernization without disruption,” Mr. Kumar said. “People used to think that if I have to move content off the mainframe or legacy, then I have to rewrite… [Some] people believe that I have to get off the mainframe to modernize.”

Mr. Kumar said many Philippine companies do not have the tools needed to put data in the cloud from their mainframe computers.

“Many of the customers who are running the mainframe today in the Philippines do not have a complete data replication kind of solution from the mainframe,” he said. “They are discussing it with us, and we are providing solutions.”

The company in January launched Rocket DataEdge, which seeks to provide hybrid cloud data integration solutions to businesses.

Hybrid cloud solutions help integrate mainframe, distributed, and cloud data to boost companies’ efficiency and productivity.

Mr. Kumar also noted the importance of decreased reliance on cloud services, especially during unexpected outages.

“If I bet everything on the cloud, and if one cloud provider goes down for whatever reason, even for 10 minutes, then the impact to the business is just enormous,” he said.

The hybrid cloud market is expected to have an estimated value of $262 billion by 2027 from $85 billion by 2021, according to German online data platform Statista. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz