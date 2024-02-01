OPPO Philippines launched on Thursday its Reno11 Series 5G smartphones which puts portrait photography front and center.

Among the Reno11 5G’s main features include a 50-megapixel main camera with a closed-loop focus motor and supporting optical image tabilization.

It also has an eight-megapixel wide camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM in a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

Additionally, it sports a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Oppo’s newest offering is inspired by coastlines, and its colors reflect the sea — available in Wave Green and Rock Grey at a retail price of P24,999.

Meanwhile, the Reno11 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel main camera, an eight-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 32-megapixel telephoto.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM in a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display.

Additionally, it sports a 4600mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

It is available in Pearl White and Rock Grey with three-dimensional etches in its glass body, retailing for P31,999.

Both devices improve on accurate portrait recognition with added capabilities such as pixel level segmentation.

“Our commitment to inspire and innovate resulted in OPPO serving over 600 million active users monthly,” Joanarc Sales, head of public relations and customer relationship management at OPPO Philippines, said during the launch event on Thursday.

The company noted over 72 million global users of its Reno series.

The company celebrates its 10-year anniversary of operations in the Philippines this year. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola