By Miguel Hanz L. Antivola, Reporter

Samsung Electronics Co. launched on Thursday its next generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24.

“AI amplifies nearly every experience on the Galaxy S24 series… built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones,” TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

“The Galaxy S24 series harnesses communication on your terms with fewer barriers to empower and inspire you to interact with the world in new ways,” Isabelle Kim, product marketing manager for flagship at Samsung Philippines, told reporters during the exclusive preview.

Samsung has entered a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to its deliver generative AI technology, through Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, to the Galaxy S24 series and next smartphone releases.

AI advancements have extended to the flagships’ phone calls and messages through live translations and transcriptions.

Samsung has introduced two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.

“Live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said,” it said on its Interpreter feature, which works without cellular data or WiFi.

AI is also built into the Samsung Keyboard for real-time translation of 13 languages and conversational tones.

These capabilities have expanded Samsung-native tools and applications such as Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard.

“Galaxy AI can instantly organize pieces of text and make it more digestible,” Ms. Kim said, noting options to autoformat, summarize, correct spelling, translate, and provide a standard or detailed summary.

Additionally, users can access its Circle to Search feature via the home button and encircling any portion of the screen to look up an item online without having to leave the running app.

For photography enhancements, the ProVisual Engine of the flagship series provides a suite that improves zoom quality and low-light conditions, alongside the larger pixel size and wider optical image stabilizer.

Galaxy AI editing tools have also introduced edit suggestions and generative edits to allow for more creative control and freedom when adjusting images to the user’s liking.

“Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata,” the company said.

SPECIFICATIONS

Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a chipset specially optimized for Galaxy users and efficient AI processing, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

It also has a vapor chamber that is 1.9 times larger for improved temperature control and sustained performance power.

It sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600nit peak brightness.

The new Corning Gorilla Armor, which the Ultra comes with, beefs up the display’s durability and scratch resistance, also reducing reflection by up to 75%.

The Ultra’s Quad Tele camera system now includes 5x optical zoom for its 50 megapixel (MP) telephoto for better magnification output.

Additionally, it is the first Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame for improved durability and longevity, Samsung said.

Galaxy S24 and S24+ are both powered by the Exynos 2400 processor for Galaxy, with a 4,000 mAh and 4,900 mAh battery, respectively.

Both sport FHD+ AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rate, at 6.2 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Both also feature a triple camera system, minus the 200MP (50MP in the S24 and S24+) wide and the extra 50MP telephoto in the Ultra.

The retail price of Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at P84,990 with 256GB + 12GB storage, expandable up to 1TB + 12GB for P92,990.

The Galaxy S24 retails at P53,990 for 256GB + 8GB storage, while the S24+ is at P68,990 for 256GB + 12GB.