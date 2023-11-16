CANON Marketing (Philippines), Inc. (CMPI) aims to be a P5.5-billion solutions selling firm by 2026, with the expansion of its automated business imaging offerings expected to help it reach this goal, officials said.

The company is banking on business-to-business sales as it seeks to become the third-largest market player in the country, Kenichiro Kitamura, office imaging products director at CMPI, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Canon’s business slowed significantly during the coronavirus pandemic due to its reliance on hardware products for revenue, Mr. Kitamura said.

“We cannot just focus on the printing. We have to do something different,” he said.

As more firms opted for work-from-home arrangements, Canon saw that every print product must have a digital solution, said Anuj Aggarwal, CMPI president and chief executive officer.

“When we say work-from-home, everything has to be digitized,” he said. “The traditional organizations that were believing in paper are also going for digitization.”

Each Canon business imaging product has built-in automation and fine-tuning to improve ease of doing business, alongside custom configurations and dedicated technical service engineers to assist and manage clients, the company said.

Canon’s imageRUNNER multi-function devices allow users to streamline and personalize print jobs with restrictions and authentications in place for preventive security, it said in a press release.

For large-format printing in small workspaces, its imagePROGRAF TC series lets users continuously print technical drawings, create own designs from templates, and auto-switch between papers, it added.

Meanwhile, the imagePRESS V900 series offers high-speed printing in a compact body with automated pre-run adjustment features.

Canon’s range of document readers and scanners also support precise paper feeding and fast conversion with content detection, it added. Its CR-N500 remote camera system supports a 1” sensor, 4K video resolution, and four-axis correction mechanism for video production and broadcasting.

Canon’s information management software serves as an archiving and communication ecosystem for organizations digitalizing their manual processes, the company added. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola