Star City fire disrupts ballet performances, choir festival

BECAUSE of the destruction of the Aliw and Star Theaters during the fire at the Star City complex early Wednesday morning, events scheduled to be held at the theaters have been either postponed or moved.

The Star Theater has been completely destroyed while the bigger Aliw Theater has sustained damage, noted Ballet Manila (BM), which has called the two theaters “home” for nearly 20 years.

The ballet company, led by prima ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, has announced that it will be moving next door to the Main Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), for one performance of Giselle on Oct. 17, 8 p.m. The ballet is part of the group’s 24th performance season, “On Pointe.”

In a statement released by Osias Barroso, Ballet Manila’s co-artistic director and ballet master, on his Facebook page, the dance company said that all tickets which had been purchased for the originally scheduled shows on Oct. 19 and 20 at the Aliw Theater will be honored at the Oct. 17 performance at the CCP. Buyers also have the option to get a refund. More information on how to purchase tickets for the Oct. 17 show will be released soon.

“The battle cry of our CEO and Artistic Director is ‘Let’s Dance’ That we will; despite the attendant circumstances. See you at the ballet!,” ends the BM statement.

Meanwhile, the management of the Manila Broadcasting Company announced in a Facebook post that it will be canceling this year’s MBC National Choral Competition.









“We greatly appreciate the support of the choral community and hope we can count on you again for any future projects when circumstances return to normal. Maraming salamat sa patuloy ninyong pagtangkilik sa aming pagsasahimpapawid… Mabuhay ang korong Pilipino!” the statement, which included the hashtag #bangonMBC, said.

The MBC National Choral Competitions, which attract choirs from around the country, were scheduled to be held on Dec. 10-14 at the Star Theater, Star City Complex, Pasay City.