Pioneer House BGC is now LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certified. The US Green Building Council (USGBC) recently awarded Pioneer this achievement and commended Pioneer for demonstrating leadership in transforming the commercial real estate industry.

“We are proud to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to creating future-ready workplaces that care for both people and the environment,” shared Pioneer’s Property Development Head Jeremy Coyukiat.

LEED, the world’s most widely used green building rating system, recognizes best-in-class building strategies and practices.

Pioneer House BGC received a Gold Certification for integrating a range of sustainability strategies and features, including EV charging stations, rainwater management, energy and water efficiency systems, waste reduction, to name a few.

In addition to LEED Gold, Pioneer House BGC is WELL Gold Precertified, a separate recognition from another international rating system that focuses on building design elements that promote occupant health and well-being. Together, these frameworks ensure Pioneer House BGC delivers measurable environmental performance while fostering a healthier, more resilient workplace for its occupants.

Pioneer House BGC is the company’s third LEED-certified building following the LEED Platinum Certification of Pioneer House Cagayan de Oro in 2015, and the LEED Gold Certification of Pioneer House Manila in 2019.

Pioneer House BGC is on track for full completion by the first quarter of 2026. For leasing inquiries, please contact: properties@pioneer.com.ph.

For more information about Pioneer and its property portfolio, you may visit http://properties.pioneer.com.ph/.

