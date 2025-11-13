SM Development Corporation (SMDC) is set to host this year’s biggest lifestyle and property showcase, the SMDC Good Life Expo 2025, happening on Nov. 21 to 23 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Bringing together homebuyers, investors, and lifestyle enthusiasts, the three-day celebration will feature exclusive property deals, on-the-spot home-loan pre-qualification from BDO and Chinabank, curated home-styling packages from SMDC’s home-furnishing partners, as well as live performances from top artists, and grand raffle prizes.

“Homeownership should be both attainable and meaningful,” said Jessica Bianca Sy, Vice-President for Design, Innovation, and Strategy at SMDC. “Through the SMDC Good Life Expo, we’re showing how every Filipino can find a home that fits their goals — whether that’s building a future in the city, living closer to nature, or starting a family in a nurturing community.”

Guests can explore immersive augmented reality setups to visualize their future homes, strike a pose at glam bots and themed photo areas, and join games to win exciting prizes, including limited-edition Good Life Expo merchandise and SM Gift Certificates. Visitors can also enjoy an interactive music setup, an eco market, and indulge in complimentary premium coffee, fresh wellness juices, or ice cream throughout the weekend.

The entertainment lineup will feature some of the country’s most beloved artists, with Martin Nievera performing on Friday, Dilaw on Saturday, and Hale closing the celebration on Sunday, alongside other guest performers and musical acts throughout the three-day event.

1 of 3

The Expo will highlight SMDC’s newest residential segments — SMDC Heights, SMDC Nature, and SMDC Symphony Homes — each offering a distinct way of living. Guests can explore these through immersive lifestyle zones that reflect the brand’s commitment to creating accessible, sustainable, and life-centered communities.

Set at the iconic SM Mall of Asia, the Expo combines SMDC’s signature flair for innovation with its mission to make good living possible for more Filipinos.

Mark your calendars for the year’s biggest home and investment celebration. Discover your dream home — and the life that comes with it — at the SMDC Good Life Expo, happening Nov. 21-23, 2025, at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

For more information, visit www.smdc.com or follow @TheOfficialSMDC on social media.

Learn more at www.smdc.com.

