SM Development Corp. (SMDC) is once again bringing “The Good Life” to the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall from Nov. 21 to 23, 2025, with the year’s biggest home and lifestyle showcase.

The SMDC Good Life Expo 2025 isn’t just about finding your next home — it’s about seeing, feeling, and living the experience of owning one. From exploring world-class developments and securing exclusive property deals to styling your dream space and enjoying a weekend of music and fun, the journey to your new home starts here.

Explore your future home through immersive augmented reality

Begin your journey with augmented reality setups and interactive lifestyle zones that bring SMDC’s newest segments — SMDC Heights, SMDC Nature, and Symphony Homes — to life. Step inside virtual communities designed for comfort, accessibility, and sustainability, and see how your future home could look and feel.

Avail Exclusive property deals and on-the-spot loan approvals

Found the one? Secure it right away. Take advantage of event-only offers and get instant home-loan pre-qualification through BDO and Chinabank, making homeownership easier, faster, and more rewarding.

Get inspired by SMDC’s partner brands

Turn your dream into a real home with help from IKEA, Our Home, SM Home, and Toy Kingdom. Explore beautifully styled vignettes, grab décor tips, and shop exclusive deals to create your ideal living space.

Experience the green side of good living

Drop by the Eco Market, a showcase of sustainable and locally made finds that reflect SMDC’s vision for life centered communities. Then try the interactive Tic Tac Toe Throw, a fun, hands on activity that gets you moving and sparks friendly competition. You can even win instant prizes.

Capture your best moments at glam bots and photo zones

Snap, pose, and share your Good Life moments with futuristic glam bots and photo areas inspired by SMDC communities, the perfect souvenir from your property-hunting adventure.

Join fun games and raffles for exciting prizes

Take part in hourly raffles and booth games for the chance to win SM Gift Certificates, limited-edition Good Life Expo merchandise, and more surprises throughout the day.

Indulge in food and wellness treats

Recharge at the refreshment lounges offering free premium coffee, fresh wellness juices, and ice cream — because good living is also about life’s simple pleasures.

Catch live performances from top OPM artists

End each day on a high note with performances from some of the country’s most beloved artists — Martin Nievera on Friday, Dilaw on Saturday, and Hale on Sunday — plus guest bands and surprise acts throughout the weekend.

Whether you’re ready to invest, get inspired, or simply enjoy a weekend of good music and good living, the SMDC Good Life Expo 2025 is your destination for everything home and lifestyle. See you at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall from Nov. 21 to 23, 2025!

Visit www.smdc.com or follow @TheOfficialSMDC on social media for event details.

