By Bren Reforza

As the pioneer of integrated townships, largest hotel developer and operator, biggest office landlord, and trailblazer of lifestyle malls in the Philippines, real estate giant Megaworld continues to set the benchmark for real estate excellence in the country.

The company, which is celebrating its 36th year in the industry this year, recently received several prestigious awards from local and international organizations to further cement its position at the forefront of the industry. These recognitions affirmed Megaworld’s leadership, not only in terms of property development but also in sustainability, employee well-being, and lifestyle innovations, among others.

ONE OF PH’S BEST EMPLOYERS

Megaworld recently earned the coveted Great Place to Work Certification after touting an impressive 98% employee approval rating—the highest among the country’s major real estate players.

The company has consistently made it to HR Asia’s “Best Companies to Work For in Asia.” Earlier this year, it was included in Time Magazine’s inaugural list of Best Companies in Asia-Pacific, highlighting its standing as a company that genuinely cares for its people and its communities as it continues to build world-class developments around the country.

BUILDING BRANDS THAT LEAD AND INSPIRE

Further highlighting the strength of its identity as an organization, Megaworld has been named one of the Philippines’ Most Meaningfully Different Brands in Kantar’s 2025 Most Valuable Philippine Brands report.

The recognition highlights the company’s pioneering LIVE-WORK-PLAY-LEARN township concept, which has redefined urban development by creating self-sustaining communities that continue to drive property value and enhance lifestyles nationwide.

DRIVING SUSTAINABILITY AND SMART GROWTH

At the ESG Business Awards 2025, Megaworld earned four (4) major honors: the Renewable Energy Adoption Award-Philippines for its full shift to 100% renewable energy; Smart City Award-Philippines for Iloilo Business Park as the first fully integrated smart urban township in Western Visayas; Biodiversity Conservation Award-Philippines for its long-term reforestation program where it targets to plant 3.5 million trees in the next 10 years; and the Waste Management Award-Philippines for its innovative Goal Zero Waste Program that aims to significantly reduce the residual wastes produced in its various townships.

LEADING PH’S HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Through Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, the company became the first and only hospitality group to receive the Tourism Industry Excellence Award from the Department of Tourism (DoT).

The prestigious recognition is anchored on the group’s distinction as the Philippines’ largest hotel operator with over 6,500 room keys and the country’s first-ever Muslim-friendly hotel chain. The group has also distinguished itself for embracing Filipino culture and delivering authentic local experience by pioneering the Sampaguita brand of customer service.

ELEVATING THE MALL EXPERIENCE

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls emerged victorious at multiple international award-giving bodies this year. At the Retail Asia Awards 2025, the company bagged three major recognitions: Mall of the Year-Philippines for Uptown Bonifacio; Integrated Mixed-Use Mall of the Year-Philippines for Eastwood City; and Themed Mall of the Year-Philippines for Lucky Chinatown.

The group also swept the 2025 International Business Awards (IBA) Stevie Awards, taking home 13 trophies—including six Gold Stevies—for its innovative campaigns and landmark events, such as the McKinley Hill Grand Christmas Parade, the launch of the Repertory Philippines (REP) Eastwood Theater, and its sustainability collaboration with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls also secured two huge wins at the Asian Experience Awards, where it was recognized for its outstanding experiential dining programs and customer-first retail innovations and its industry-leading pet-friendly mall initiatives.

From pioneering the township concept to becoming the country’s most awarded property developer, Megaworld has consistently reshaped the Philippine real estate landscape. Its latest accolades—spanning governance, branding, sustainability, people, and customer experience—are not just milestones, but markers of how the company continues to lead with vision and purpose. More than building properties, Megaworld is building communities that inspire, connect, and elevate the way Filipinos live, work, and play.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

