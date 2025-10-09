International cybersecurity education platform Hexcore Labs has officially started its operations in the Philippines with a university tournament, last Oct. 6, 2025. This event brought together students from across the country to showcase their skills.

Held at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) in Makati, the tournament marked the official introduction of Hexcore Labs Philippines to the local cybersecurity and AI education scene.

Hexcore Labs is leading the way in cybersecurity and AI education, using accessible, collaborative, and gamified methods to develop the next generation of cyber professionals.

The launch ceremony began with remarks from Hexcore Labs PH and key messages from government and industry leaders, including Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Director Bernadine Louise C. Tan. They highlighted the need to strengthen the Philippines’ cybersecurity capabilities.

The tournament comprised two main competitions: Capture the Flag (CTF) and the AI Hackathon. CTF teams utilized virtualization, system exploitation, web vulnerabilities, and others on simulated cybersecurity scenarios; while the AI teams were expected to create and deploy intelligent agents to solve difficult problems.

In line with the DICT’s mission to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity posture and build a skilled digital workforce, Hexcore Labs aims to support universities in developing future-ready talent through immersive, skills-based learning; while also supporting its ultimate goal in helping shape the future of cybersecurity and AI education in the country.

