SM Hotels and Convention Centers (SMHCC), the hospitality arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., (SM Prime) has upcycled more than 10,000 yards of used hotel linens under its sustainability initiative, ‘Tela Tales’. The volume is equivalent to the fabric needs of more than 500 hotel rooms, underscoring how circular design can create both environmental and social impact.

Launched in 2024, ‘Tela Tales’ transforms discarded bedsheets, banquet linens and towels into handcrafted products such as bags, home items and its newest line – Snuggle Mates plush toys. The toys, designed by social enterprise brand Brave Story, feature 11 animal characters inspired by SMHCC’s properties nationwide.

These include Bamboo the panda for Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Ozzy the bear for Taal Vista Hotel, Lori the parrot for Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club and Pau the turtle for Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, among others.

‘Tela Tales’ products are sewn by 55 women volunteers from partner communities in Tagaytay, Nasugbu, Bacolod, Iloilo and Quezon City. Part of the proceeds directly support local livelihoods, while the program itself reduces waste and diverts materials from landfills. Even prior to ‘Tela Tales’, SMHCC had avoided disposal of linens by donating them to charities or distributing them during calamities.

“To date, the program has produced more than 1,000 upcycled items and received recognition from local governments in Iloilo, Bacolod and other cities for its contribution to waste reduction and inclusive community partnerships,” said Leah Magallanes, SMHCC Vice President for Sustainability and Quality.

Moving forward, SMHCC plans to expand ‘Tela Tales’ to more locations and introduce new product lines, including travel accessories and seasonal collections.

The initiative also aligns with SMHCC’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 17 on Partnerships for the Goals. Beyond cutting storage and disposal costs, ‘Tela Tales’ deepens employee engagement, promotes sustainable practices in operations and strengthens long-term ties with local communities.

