Cebuana Lhuillier Gold has proudly earned global recognition, taking home the Bronze Award in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year — New Product or Service Launch category at the prestigious 2025 Stevie® International Business Awards (IBA). The recognition underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to making investments affordable and accessible, empowering more Filipinos to take the first step towards building wealth that is truly within reach.

“We are truly honored to receive this Bronze Award at the Stevie® International Business Awards,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier. “This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and inclusivity in financial services. Cebuana Lhuillier Gold is more than a product — it’s a movement to help every Filipino achieve their dreams of building and securing their future. I am immensely proud of our team for their passion and dedication in making this vision a reality.”

The accolade solidifies Cebuana Lhuillier Gold’s position as a trailblazer in democratizing investment opportunities across the country. It also serves as a testament on how the brand has redefined what it means to invest — removing barriers, simplifying processes, and opening doors for everyday Filipinos to grow their wealth. The Stevie® International Business Awards serve as a global seal of excellence, validating the brand’s mission and innovative approach to financial empowerment.

With this global recognition, Cebuana Lhuillier Gold continues to inspire and empower, proving that investing is not a privilege for the few, but a right for everyone. This win forms part of Cebuana Lhuillier’s remarkable achievement at the Stevie® IBAs this year — bringing home a total of 8 Gold, 5 Silver, and 7 Bronze awards — further cementing its standing as one of the most celebrated and innovative companies on the global stage.

