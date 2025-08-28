Healthway Medical Network and Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, are making healthcare more accessible through a zero-interest installment plan, allowing Filipinos to manage out-of-the-pocket diagnostic test expenses and undergo much-needed medical exams without delay.

Powered by GGives, the Test Now, Pay Later program allows patients to access instant loans for medical expenses—with zero-percent interest for the first two months. Patients can access this limited-time offer across Healthway Multi-Specialty Center’s network of 10 clinics in Metro Manila and soon in provincial areas where they can avail themselves of pre-employment or annual medical exams, laboratory tests, imaging scans, doctor’s consultations, executive check-ups, and vaccinations.

“We understand how access to healthcare is important and essential. With this initiative, patients can undergo necessary medical tests immediately without the burden of paying the entire amount upfront. We aim to make essential diagnostic tests more accessible and affordable by providing flexible payment options,” Fuse Financing Inc. President and CEO Tony Isidro said.

In the Philippines, a significant portion of healthcare expenses is paid out-of-pocket, requiring many Filipinos to shoulder the full cost of consultations, tests, and treatments upfront. As a result, patients often delay or forego essential diagnostic tests due to financial constraints.

Filipinos, in addition, are spending more on healthcare because they increasingly need health services and deal with more cases of diseases, according to the WTW Global Medical Trends Survey[1].

The financial burden of hospitalization can result in further health complications. Studies show that many Filipinos seek medical attention only when symptoms have worsened, leading to late detection of illnesses that could have been treated earlier and at lower costs. Health insurance coverage remains limited, and even HMO members may encounter restrictions on covered tests or accredited facilities.

“By removing financial barriers, the program supports early diagnosis, timely treatment, and improved health outcomes for more Filipinos. It’s a step forward in making quality healthcare inclusive and within everyone’s grasp,” Isidro said.

“This partnership with Fuse is a significant leap for us in making quality healthcare more inclusive to more Filipinos, especially those who need immediate medical care. This initiative is more than just financing, it’s about improving lives and building a healthier future for our communities, ringing true to Healthway Medical Networks’ promise of ‘Care Beyond Cure” Dr. Beverly Ho added, Chief Health Officer of AC Health.

Early diagnosis and timely treatment are now more accessible than ever. With Test Now, Pay Later, Fuse is making healthcare payments simple, stress-free, and budget-friendly. To know more about GGives, visit gcash.com.

[1] WTW Global Medical Trends Survey. https://www.wtwco.com/en-ph/news/2024/11/philippines-healthcare-benefit-costs-projected-to-continue-its-double-digit-increase-in-2025

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.