Creating pet-friendly moments has always been important for The Ascott Limited Philippines’ first international serviced apartment in southern Metro Manila

Somerset Alabang Manila celebrated its 9th anniversary with events and promotions that reflect its core values, from promoting warm welcomes to championing sustainability and creating pet-friendly moments to remember.

Located at the vibrant Filinvest City, Somerset Alabang Manila opened in 2016 as The Ascott Limited Philippines’ first international serviced residence in southern Metro Manila. Since then, the property has become an integral component of the Alabang district, serving as a home for everyone from business travelers to expatriates and staycationers.

To mark its 9th year, Somerset Alabang Manila organized a free and fun pet community walk last July 27. The event was open to the public and aligned with Filinvest City’s “Carless Sunday” program, ensuring the path was clear and safe for pet owners and their furry friends. Nearly 50 participants gathered at Central Park and walked a kilometer to Somerset Alabang Manila with smiles on their faces. Upon reaching the serviced residence, they were greeted by interactive pop-up booths by the event’s brand partners Royal Canin PH, Vitality Dog Food Ph, Fiddle Leaf, Entrée Gourmet Pet Treats, Zert, Furmagic, Mamonday, Detail Pet Co., Xkins Ph, Cats of Filinvest Tent, and Cats of Northgate.

Somerset Alabang Manila also put up a booth highlighting its own sustainability efforts with Planet Cora and Eco-Ikot Center as part of its “Greenversary.” The booth featured CORA Eco-Ikot Center, an inclusive and holistic recycling system that allows communities to exchange clean, dry, and segregated recyclables for points which can be redeemed for various incentives like fresh vegetables, e-cash, and other sustainable items. During the pet community walk, the collected recyclables from participants and Somerset Alabang Manila amounted to 106.5 kilograms. Meanwhile, participants also received sustainable giveaways, including paw print keychains made of shredded plastics, along with pet bibs sourced from clean discarded linens.

Lastly, aside from highlighting how much it values the happiness of its guests and even their pets, Somerset Alabang Manila also offered a month-long anniversary room-rate sale throughout July. Titled “The 3rd Night’s a Gift,” the special offer allowed guests who booked a Studio and 1-Bedroom apartment to extend their two-night stays for another night for free. Their bookings included a welcome treat, buffet breakfast for two persons, 10% discount for restaurant orders and spa service, free parking space, and access to fitness center, kids playroom and swimming pool.

Somerset Alabang Manila is located in the vicinity of large multinational corporation offices and near an array of lifestyle and essential establishments. It is highly accessible from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and also closely linked to industrial parks in Laguna, Cavite and Batangas, as the serviced residence is found right off the exit of the South Luzon Expressway. Somerset Alabang Manila offers a choice of studios, one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments, all of which feature contemporary interiors with modern amenities.

More information about Somerset Alabang Manila is available at https://www.discoverasr.com/en/somerset-serviced-residence/philippines/somerset-alabang-manila. For more details on Ascott, visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited and follow the group on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

