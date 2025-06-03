NOTICE AND AGENDA OF 2025 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (“ASM”) of BENEFICIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, INC. (the “Company”) will be held through remote communication via https://www.benlife.com.ph/benlife-2025-ASM/ on June 30, 2025, Monday, at 3 o’ clock in the afternoon with the following:

A G E N D A1

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice of Meeting and Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the Previous ASM Held on 28 June 2024

4. Presentation of Annual Report and Approval of the Audited Financial Statements (“AFS”)

5. Ratification and Confirmation of all Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors and its Committees, Officers and Management Since the 2024 ASM

6. Election of Members of the Board (including the Independent Directors)

7. Election of External Auditor

8. Consideration of Such Other Matters as May Properly Come Before the Meeting

9. Adjournment

Only stockholders of record at the close of business hours on June 02, 2025 are entitled to notice of, and vote at, this ASM.

In view of current circumstances and pursuant to and in accordance with the Company’s Amended By-Laws, the Board of Directors during its Regular Meeting held on April 10, 2025, resolved and has unanimously approved, to conduct the 2025 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting in a fully virtual format, thus, stockholders may only attend the ASM by remote communication, by voting in absentia, or by appointing a proxy.

Stockholders intending to participate in the meeting by remote communication must register at https://form.jotform.com/benlifemis.com.ph/2025-ASM-registration on or before 12 o’clock in the afternoon of 30 June 2025. Stockholders may vote by remote communication, or in absentia subject to validation procedures. The procedures for participation in the meeting through remote communication and for casting of votes in absentia are explained in the Information Statement2.

Stockholders who intend to vote by proxy shall submit the duly accomplished proxy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, 7th/F Beneficial Life Building, 166 Salcedo Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City or via email to corpsec@benlife.com.ph not later than 5:00 P.M. of June 24, 2025. Validation of proxies shall be held on June 26, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. WE ARE NOT SOLICITING PROXIES.

All email communications should be sent to corpsec@benlife.com.ph on or before the designated deadlines.

Given this 30th day of May 2025.

FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

(Original signed)

MA. SIGRID R. PINLAC

Corporate Secretary

1 See https://www.benlife.com.ph/investor-relations-2/ for the explanation/rationale for each item in the Agenda; and Proxy template

2 See https://www.benlife.com.ph/disclosures/ for the Information Statement

