Hundreds of participants gathered at the University of the Philippines Diliman last March 16 for the inaugural “Sound Sphere AI Run: Changing Mindsets, Changing Lives,” in celebration of National Hearing Month.

Organized by Manila Hearing Aid, the event brought together doctors, professionals, families, and individuals to promote hearing health awareness and highlight innovations in hearing technology.

Beyond the race, Manila Hearing Aid set up booths offering free hearing tests and information on hearing protection. These interactive stations educated attendees on the risks of hearing loss, the benefits of early detection, and strategies for maintaining auditory health.

According to Dr. Liza Abaño-Robles, president of Manila Hearing Aid, the event was designed not only to support individuals with hearing loss but also to educate the public on early detection and prevention.

“Our mission has always been to help individuals achieve better hearing and a better quality of life. Many people assume hearing loss is only a concern for those already affected, but awareness and prevention are just as important,” Dr. Abaño-Robles added.

She also noted that many Filipinos do not realize how exposure to loud environments can cause long-term damage. “In the Philippines, awareness about hearing health remains low. Many people do not realize that hearing loss is not just part of aging. Exposure to loud noise — whether from concerts, clubs, or daily activities — can cause irreversible damage.”

A 2020 study by the University of Santo Tomas reported that 15% of Filipinos experience moderate to severe hearing loss. Many cases go undiagnosed until the impairment affects daily activities, according to the Manila Hearing Aid president.

“Hearing health is not something you should delay. Just like any medical condition, early diagnosis is crucial,” Alyssa Patricia Co-Ong, product audiologist at Phonak, told BusinessWorld. “When someone loses their ability to hear clearly, it’s not just a physical issue; it affects their emotional and mental well-being as well.”

“Filipinos are very sociable,” she added. “We’re always in the community, engaging in activities that involve gatherings. When you have hearing loss and cannot fully participate, it can lead to feelings of isolation.”

Advancing hearing technology

One of the event’s highlights was the introduction of the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio, an AI-powered hearing aid designed to make conversations clearer by filtering out background noise, even in busy environments.

“This run is more than just a race — it’s a movement to inspire change and champion hearing accessibility,” Dr. Abaño-Robles said. “With the launch of the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio, we are introducing a breakthrough innovation that improves the listening experience for individuals with hearing loss.”

Utilizing the DEEPSONIC chip, the device differentiates speech from surrounding noise in real-time, allowing users to hear effortlessly from any direction. The technology also reduces listening fatigue, making communication smoother and more natural.

Designed for individuals with active lifestyles, the AI-powered hearing aid addresses hearing imbalances that can affect movement, situational awareness, and overall well-being.

“Our hearing aids are all about lifestyle. We want people with hearing loss to enjoy a good quality of life. We don’t want them to miss out on hobbies, work, or school,” Ms. Co-Ong explained.

Breaking the stigma

Dr. Abaño-Robles stressed that many individuals neglect early signs of hearing loss. “We take our hearing for granted. But as we age, it naturally declines — just like vision. The earlier we protect it, the better.”

Manila Hearing Aid offers free hearing aid trials, allowing individuals to experience the benefits before making a commitment. The process begins with a diagnostic test, followed by a trial period where patients can wear the device in real-life settings such as shopping malls.

“As we age, our ability to pick up speech over noise decreases. Early testing can help us manage these changes and find the right support,” the Manila Hearing Aid president added.

She also advised people to be mindful of their hearing health by avoiding excessive noise exposure.

“If you’re in a loud environment, try to limit exposure. When you have a cold, don’t ignore it, as an infection can lead to long-term damage. Even something as simple as blowing your nose too hard or experiencing air pressure changes on flights can affect your ears.”

Similarly, Ms. Co-Ong advocated for regular hearing checkups. “Hearing health is not something you should delay. The moment you experience any difficulty, see a doctor and get tested right away.”

On the other hand, the Phonak product audiologist acknowledged the persistent stigma surrounding hearing aids, noting that many people hesitate to seek help due to concerns about appearance or social perception.

“You cannot put a price on quality of life,” Ms. Co-Ong emphasized. “If you have hearing loss, don’t be ashamed. Wearing a hearing aid is just like addressing any other medical condition — it helps you stay connected with family, friends, and the world around you.”

