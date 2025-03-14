The wait is over! The globally celebrated Japanese dessert brand Warabimochi Kamakura has officially opened its doors at SM Megamall’s Level 3, Mega Fashion Hall. Known for its melt-in-your-mouth magic, this viral sensation is the latest addition to SM Supermalls’ reputation as the #HomeOfFirsts, bringing first-to-market brands and world-class culinary experiences to Filipino foodies.

A Taste Fit for Royalty

Once a delicacy reserved for Japanese royalty, warabimochi has been reimagined by Warabimochi Kamakura into a global phenomenon. Crafted with a secret recipe and premium ingredients, their signature warabimochi boasts a delicate, jelly-like texture that dissolves blissfully in your mouth. Available in Kinako (roasted soybean flour) and Matcha, each serving is paired with a luscious Kuromitsu syrup that elevates the flavor.

But the experience doesn’t end there — Warabimochi Kamakura is also famous for its warabimochi drinks, a modern twist on the classic dessert. These refreshing beverages come packed with chewy warabimochi pieces in flavors like Matcha, Hojicha, Strawberry, Coffee, and the zesty Matcha Lemonade. Don’t miss out on their limited-edition seasonal flavors, with the first to be launched this Valentine’s Day, which are always worth the wait!

A Global Sensation Lands in Manila

With over 65 stores across Japan and a growing presence in foodie destinations like South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, USA, Australia and China, Warabimochi Kamakura has captured the hearts of dessert lovers around the world. Known for its viral appeal and signature taste, it’s no surprise that the brand has become synonymous with long lines and eager customers. Now, as part of SM Supermalls’ #HomeOfFirsts, SM Megamall is proud to be the exclusive Philippine destination where you can experience this sweet sensation firsthand.

Discover What’s New at SM Megamall

SM Supermalls takes pride in being the #HomeOfFirsts — bringing you the best in world-class dining, first-to-market brands, and groundbreaking experiences that redefine what it means to have it all. Warabimochi Kamakura’s arrival at SM Megamall expands the mall’s roster of brands offering Filipino mallgoers unforgettable experiences that both inspire and connect communities. Don’t miss the chance to indulge in the world-renowned Japanese dessert phenomenon — come visit and be part of this sweet sensation!

Stay connected! Follow @kamakura_philippines on Instagram for updates, exclusive content, and sneak peeks. For more sweet discoveries and exciting first-to-market brands, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

