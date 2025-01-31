Lazada Philippines donated nearly 1000 packs of baby diapers to the City of Cabuyao, Laguna last December as part of typhoon relief efforts through the Lazada For Good initiative.

The diaper donation, an assortment of Lazada sellers including Rascal + Friends, MamyPoko, EQ, Huggies, Pampers, MAKUKU Philippines, Genius, Uni-Love, and others, was turned over to Cabuyao City Mayor Dennis Hain in response to the LGU’s call for support amidst back-to-back typhoons in the area last October and November.

“Lazada Philippines, both as a company and an e-commerce platform, is committed to actively supporting our communities through meaningful action. With Lazada For Good, we hope to create new, convenient avenues for any Filipino to be able to directly contribute to those who need help and support the most,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Lazada Philippines.

The Lazada For Good initiative is Lazada Philippines’ CSR program aiming to uplift and support various Filipino communities through NGO partnerships, donations, and other on-ground and online efforts.

Lazada For Good works to expand the reach of these efforts, especially in the wake of natural disasters, through a dedicated channel on the Lazada app. By accessing the Lazada For Good channel on the app, users can choose to purchase donation vouchers that directly go to selected NGOs and aid organizations such as UNICEF, Caritas Manila, ABS-CBN Foundation, and GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Be a part of #LazadaForGood today and make a difference!

