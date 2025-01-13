Security Bank, one of the country’s leading financial institutions, has partnered with WeFund Lending Corp., the operator of JuanHand, a leading pure fintech cash lending app in the Philippines, to expand access to financial services for Filipinos.

The landmark collaboration was formalized through a credit facility agreement to promote financial inclusion and empower individuals, families, and businesses by offering quick and accessible financial solutions. The signing event brought together key executives from both organizations, including Security Bank Executive Vice President John Cary L. Ong, Assistant Vice-President and Relationship Manager Earvin Lucido. Representing Finvolution Group and WeFund Lending Corp. were Chief Financial Officer Alexis Xu and Chief Executive Officer Francisco “Coco” Mauricio.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of the JuanHand family. We resonate with JuanHand’s vision of one family with one heart that gives Filipinos a helping hand with their financial needs,” said John Cary L. Ong, Executive Vice-President of Security Bank.

The credit facility that Security Bank granted will create a more financially inclusive environment, given the ease of access using the JuanHand app and requiring only basic information and one valid ID. Using Finvolution’s proprietary AI, borrowers can receive their loans in less than 5 minutes, and without the need for collateral nor uploading any proof of income or billing address.

“We are thrilled that Security Bank chose JuanHand as their first fintech lending company partner. By giving us their trust and confidence, this truly exemplifies Security Bank’s commitment to rapidly expand financial inclusion for all underserved Pinoys. Security Bank’s support helps fulfill our mission of being a helping hand for every Juan,” said Francisco “Coco” Mauricio, President and CEO of WeFund Lending Corp.

JuanHand, operated by WeFund Lending Corp., has disbursed over Php40 billion in loans and has more than 12 million registered users. With fast approvals, fair rates, regulatory compliance, professional customer service and a user-friendly interface, the brand remains a trusted choice for tech-driven financial solutions.

Download the JuanHand app at Google Playstore or iOS Appstore. For more information, visit www.juanhand.com.

