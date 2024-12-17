SM Development Corp. (SMDC) marked a historic milestone at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, with Chairman Henry T. Sy, Jr. and Vice-President Jessica Bianca Sy earning prestigious accolades for their groundbreaking contributions to real estate and community development. This remarkable father-daughter achievement highlights SMDC’s unwavering dedication to building sustainable, inclusive communities that uplift Filipino lives.

Henry T. Sy, Jr.: Honored with the Icon Award for Building a Nation of Homeowners

As SMDC celebrates its 20th anniversary and commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the late Henry Sy, Sr., Chairman Henry T. Sy, Jr. was awarded the 2024 PropertyGuru Icon Award. This honor reflects his visionary leadership in championing accessible homeownership and transforming the real estate landscape.

“My father once said, “To serve the Filipino people has always been my greatest joy,” Sy shared. “His vision taught us that business is not just about profile but about service. At SMDC, owning a home means more than a place to live — it represents security, dignity, and the foundation for a brighter future.”

Under Sy’s leadership, SMDC has redefined urban living with world-class, disaster-resilient, and eco-friendly communities designed for affordability and accessibility. These developments empower families to thrive in a rapidly evolving world, blending innovative solutions with sustainability at their core.

“This recognition belongs to everyone who shares our dream of creating a better tomorrow for Filipinos,” Sy remarked, emphasizing the collaborative spirit behind SMDC’s success.

Jessica Bianca Sy: Redefining Communities and Empowering Women

Jessica Bianca Sy, SMDC’s Vice-President and Head of Design, Innovation, and Strategy, was celebrated as one of Asia’s Power Women, a distinction that honors her leadership in crafting inclusive, eco-conscious developments and advocating for gender inclusivity in real estate.

“My father taught me that true success lies not in personal milestones, but in creating meaningful impact,” Jessica shared, reflecting on the values that guide her work.

As a trailblazer in urban development, Jessica has been instrumental in shaping communities that prioritize people and the planet. Her efforts to champion diversity in the workplace — particularly in architecture and design — underscore her belief that innovation flourishes when inclusivity thrives.

“When women support each other and work alongside men who champion their growth, we create a future where collaboration and inclusivity thrive,” she shared.

A Shared Vision of Purpose and Progress

The dual recognition of Henry T. Sy, Jr. and Jessica Bianca Sy reinforces SMDC’s mission of transforming lives through real estate. As the company marks two decades of excellence, these awards serve as a testament to its commitment to creating communities where Filipinos can live with dignity, security, and hope.

SMDC’s transformative impact extends beyond buildings; it fosters progress, inspires innovation, and empowers generations to come. These accolades are a celebration of leadership rooted in purpose and a vision that continues to shape a better future for all.

