Going beyond being a trusted connectivity provider, Globe Business took the lead at the recent CEO forum hosted by the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP). Centered around the theme “C-Suite Roundtable: Future-proofing IT-BPM Companies with AI-Driven Cybersecurity Frameworks,” the event convened industry leaders to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can elevate the utilization of cybersecurity within the IT-BPM sector.

Globe Business shared insights, strategies, and best practices, underscoring its commitment to fostering a secure and resilient digital ecosystem, empowering IT-BPM companies to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital age.

The forum opened with remarks from IBPAP, followed by a welcome address from KD Dizon, Vice President and Head of Globe Business. “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity is not just a necessity but a strategic imperative. By integrating AI-driven solutions, we empower IT-BPM companies to proactively address emerging threats, ensuring they remain resilient and competitive,” said Dizon.

Meanwhile, Marlon Cruz, Senior Director for Business Solutions Consulting of Globe Business, shared insights on developing a practical AI cybersecurity framework.

“AI cybersecurity measures need to be aligned with your existing AI or Cybersecurity framework because it streamlines your governance, facilitating effective enforcement and at the same time promoting collaboration,” Cruz said.

The fireside chat, moderated by Glenn Estrella, Globe Business’ Vice President of Business Solutions Consulting, featured panelists Dominic “Doc” Ligot, IBPAP’s AI Consultant and Founder of Data Ethics PH; and Anton Bonifacio, Chief Information Security Officer and Chief AI Officer of Globe.

Dr. Ligot highlighted key cybersecurity challenges in the IT-BPM sector, including reliance on onshore counterparts, which increases exposure to insider threats and supplier-related breaches. He noted the struggle to gain decision-maker support for stronger measures despite data being a critical asset and recommended regular cyber drills to keep employees prepared for evolving threats.

Bonifacio shared Globe Telecom’s proactive cybersecurity initiatives, such as blocking person-to-person SMS with links, and leveraging AI to boost productivity and promote employee work-life balance. He also emphasized the importance of meaningful collaborations.

Globe Business echoes this position. Deepening collaborations with industry stakeholders like IBPAP is crucial for advancing cybersecurity standards and effectively addressing shared challenges. By actively participating in industry events and working groups, Globe Business believes the industry can collectively develop and promote best practices in AI-driven cybersecurity.

As an ICT provider for the IT-BPM industry, Globe Business recognizes that cybersecurity is not just about technology; it’s about shared responsibility. It requires commitment to continuous innovation, proactive collaboration, and a unified effort to create a secure digital future. By equipping organizations with comprehensive ICT solutions and actively contributing to advancements in AI-driven cybersecurity, Globe Business aims to empower businesses to navigate the evolving threat landscape and confidently embrace the opportunities of the digital age.

For more details, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/business/enterprise/it-bpo.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.