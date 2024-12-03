Over 1,800 Elders and IP Scholars Supported by DigiPlus, BingoPlus Foundation

As part of its pledge committed during National Indigenous Peoples Month in October, BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive, extended its commitment to community welfare by organizing a two-day optical mission and distribution of tablets to members of the Carol-an Indigenous Community in Kabankalan City.

Held on Nov. 20-21, the medical mission reached 1,829 indigenous senior citizens from Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities across 12 barangays. The Foundation offered free eye screenings, glasses, and eyedrops to the beneficiaries, ensuring 100% reach for all indigenous senior citizens of the community. Additionally, individuals requiring further medical attention were referred for advanced checkups and testing. The initiative supported the Kabangkalan City Indigenous People Youth Organization (KaCIPYO) in their bid to give back to their elders for safeguarding their culture.

“We are dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of underserved communities. This optical mission is part of our broader effort to empower and support the well-being of Indigenous Peoples, especially senior citizens who are often marginalized in healthcare access,” said DigiPlus Interactive VP and BingoPlus Foundation COO Celeste Jovenir.

Beyond healthcare for elders, BingoPlus Foundation also extended its support to the younger generation. During their Kabankalan City visit, 50 students from the KaCIPYO received tablets to assist in their studies.

“Our elders face challenges in accessing healthcare programs in the city because of the distance they need to travel, while many of our youth are unable to continue their education because of a lack of tools to complete their requirements. We are honored to be among the beneficiaries of DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation in Negros Occidental,” shared Jeolina Largado, president of the KaCIPYO.

The success of these initiatives highlights BingoPlus Foundation’s dedication to addressing healthcare and educational inequalities, particularly in underserved and remote communities.

