Pioneer Insurance, a trusted insurance company, commemorates seven decades of being a pillar in the industry and reinforces its commitment to embody its culture and values in serving the Filipino.

As part of its Platinum Year activities, Pioneer Insurance Group Head Lorenzo Chan, Jr. proudly welcomed visitors to its refreshed Culture and Values Exhibit. “We take pride in the culture and values that have shaped our identity and drive us to create meaningful initiatives that uplift Filipinos amidst the unexpected,” Mr. Chan expressed.

Translating commitment into action

Founded in 1954 in Binondo, Manila, Pioneer Insurance started with just five employees working at the Quisumbing Building. Over time, a culture of collaboration and compassion was cultivated by its leaders, namely Lorenzo Chantoh, Robert Coyuito, Sr., Jose Halili Co, David Coyukiat, and Lorenzo Chan, Jr.

Today, the group of companies counts almost 1,700 employees across four Pioneer Houses and branch network nationwide, guided by its core values of integrity, excellence, and malasakit.

Apart from its commitment to people, Pioneer continues to reinforce its commitment to the planet through its eco-friendly buildings, including the LEED Platinum-certified Pioneer House Cagayan de Oro, LEED Gold-certified Pioneer House Manila, and LEED Gold and WELL Gold pre-certified Pioneer House BGC, targeting completion in 2026.

The company’s malasakit goes beyond business. Through the Pioneer Foundation, Inc. (PFI), the company has spearheaded a variety of impactful programs, including the TUPAD Program and PFI Scholarship Program, which offers educational scholarships to deserving students, and the Pioneer Gawad Kalinga Village in Pandi, Bulacan, a community built to provide homes and sustainable livelihoods for families in need.

Meanwhile, Pioneer continues to impart the relevance of insurance to the youth through its award-winning Youth Campaigns. Previous competitions have explored themes of hope, resilience, and nation-building through short films, visual design, music, and photography. Through the years, it has partnered with Samsung, FILSCAP, Team Manila, and Virgin Labfest, collecting over a thousand entries from students nationwide.

For 2024, it launched Real to Reel Short Film Competition that allows Gen Zs to capture their unique POV on how to achieve a better future and to inspire action on pressing social issues.

The refreshed exhibit features all these, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the culture and values that allow Pioneer to be a trusted industry leader for 70 years and counting.

Pioneer Insurance is a leading Filipino insurance company that ranks No. 1 in Microinsurance, Aviation, Marine Hull, and Special Risks; No. 2 in Casualty and Fire; and No. 3 in Crime Insurance and Marine Cargo, according to the latest Insurance Commission report. Its efforts in growing microinsurance enrollments in the Philippines have garnered international acclaim and is regarded as the global standard in microinsurance.

