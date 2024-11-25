The holiday season is upon us — a time when merriment, warmth, and festive cheer fill the air. Amid the hustle and bustle of daily life, there’s something truly special about the moments that bring us together. They remind us of the joy that comes from connection, shared traditions, and the importance of strengthening the bonds that matter most. This time of year offers the perfect opportunity to pause, reflect, and celebrate those cherished relationships.

On the 15th of November, Park Inn by Radisson Davao welcomed esteemed guests to the 202-room contemporary hotel for the much-anticipated annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The event, led by the hotel’s General Manager, Sven Toune, brought together an illustrious gathering of guests, radiating the spirit of community and holiday joy.

The event welcomed distinguished guests, including Department of Tourism Region XI Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan, Davao City Tourism Office Officer-in-Charge Jennifer Romero, SMHCC Senior Vice-President for Operations Catherine Nepomuceno, SMHCC Vice-President for Commercial Agnes Pacis, Davao city councilors, SM family, foreign consuls, government executives, corporate accounts, media friends, and the blogger and influencer community.

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the hotel’s enchanting 12-foot Christmas tree, adorned with burgundy red ribbons and trinkets, lush green accents, whimsical gnomes and lamp post embellishments, the tree captured the hotel’s theme, “Woodland Whispers: A Rustic Christmas.” The warm, rustic charm transported attendees to a festive woodland wonderland, encapsulating the essence of the season.

The evening began with a heartwarming performance by The Jericho Project, whose renditions of classic Christmas carols, from Hark the Herald to Carol of the Bells, set the perfect holiday ambiance.

In their holiday messages, Mr. Toune, Ms. Rabat-Tan, and Ms. Nepomuceno spoke of the festivity’s deeper meaning.

“This year, we are proud to present our theme, ‘Woodland Whispers: A Rustic Christmas,’ along with the heartfelt tagline, ‘Sharing the Warmth of Christmas.’ We hope our guests will be transported into a world of rustic charm, rich with the warm nostalgia of beautiful memories,” as shared by General Manager Mr. Toune.

Christmas is the time to rekindle generosity, inspire kindness, and share merriment — as for Park Inn by Radisson Davao, it is also about sharing the warmth of the festivity to the community. Beyond the lights and festivities, it’s the acts of giving and compassion that make this time of year special — reminding us all of the beauty in coming together to make a difference.

In essence of this year’s tagline, Sharing the Warmth of Christmas the hotel has launched Log Cake for a Cause. This delightful log cake is curated by the hotel’s Kitchen and Food and Beverage team that is perfect for gifts, giveaways or the upcoming yuletide celebrations. A percentage of each log cake sold will be directed towards the support for Tambayan Center for Children’s Rights, which will include art materials, sanitary kits, and toiletries, among others.

Tambayan Center for Children’s Rights is a 28-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the rights of vulnerable children, especially adolescent girls on the streets and children in need of special protection. The center offers counseling and creates safe spaces for children affected by trauma or abuse, providing a path toward healing and hope.

Through this cherished tradition, the hotel hopes to bring warmth, love and care to these children who have experienced tough conditions at a young age.

The much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting was led by Mr. Toune, Ms. Rabat-Tan, Ms. Nepomuceno, Ms. Pacis, and Florame Young, Finance Officer of Tambayan Center for Children’s Rights, along with the hotel’s department heads. The interior and exterior of the property vibrantly lit up with twinkling lights and gleeful smiles, marking the official start of the holidays.

The hotel is delighted to unveil its exclusive holiday promotions, featuring room packages starting at P5,588 per room with the Warm Christmas Relaxation Package. Guests can also enjoy the Christmas Eve Room Package at P9,188 per room, which includes a festive Christmas Eve Buffet for two; or ring in the New Year with the New Year’s Eve Room Package at P10,988, complete with a New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet for two and access to the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party.

For festive flavors, enjoy a Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet at P2,200 per person and travel to 2025 with the New Year’s Eve Countdown Dinner Buffet at P3,000 per person. Join in the fun at the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at P950 per person.

Indulge in delicious delights with the hotel’s hamper offerings, ideal for corporate giveaways or if you are looking for tasteful presents for your family and friends. Enjoy the petite hamper at P1,899, which includes a serving of banana loaf, chocolate-coated pretzels, holiday cookies, Malagos chocolate pralines, Malagos borracho cheese and home-made banana and pineapple jam. Meanwhile, the hotel also offers the premium hamper at P2,999 per set, which includes the items in the petite hampers plus a serving of cured ricotta cheese, a gingerbread house kit and a bottle of wine.

Park Inn by Radisson Davao is ecstatic to welcome guests and visitors to share in the delight of the holidays and embrace the warmth of Christmas!

