PESONet, the country’s trailblazing digital payment system, marks its seventh anniversary with a renewed commitment to transforming how Filipinos send and receive money. Over the past seven years, PESONet has played a vital role in enabling secure, reliable, and efficient electronic funds transfers, making financial transactions more accessible for individuals, businesses, and institutions nationwide.

Since its inception, PESONet has simplified the lives of millions, eliminating long queues and paperwork by providing an intuitive, seamless platform for transferring funds. With the support of an extensive network of participating banks and e-money issuers, PESONet has empowered users with the ability to send money swiftly and securely from the comfort of their homes or workplaces.

Unparalleled Convenience and Efficiency

PESONet offers same-day fund transfers for transactions made before its three daily settlement cutoffs, ensuring that recipients receive their money without delay. Whether sending money to loved ones, paying for goods and services, or managing day-to-day financial transactions, PESONet delivers an unmatched level of convenience and reliability.

For businesses, PESONet streamlines payment processes, enabling effortless disbursement of salaries, supplier payments, and customer collections. By simplifying cash flow management and reducing administrative burdens, PESONet helps businesses focus on growth and operational efficiency.

Commitment to Security and Accessibility

Security is at the heart of PESONet’s operations. The system adheres to stringent industry standards, employing advanced encryption and authentication protocols to ensure users’ financial information remains protected. Filipinos can trust PESONet to safeguard their transactions, giving them peace of mind with every transfer.