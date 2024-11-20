Shop the stories you love at Disney Store’s first pop-up in the Philippines

Disney fans, get ready to ring in an enchanting holiday season! Disney Store is opening a pop-up store at GH Mall from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31.

Disney Store is the official home to shop the stories you love from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. With authentic products for all ages, shoppers can look forward to high-quality toys, collectibles, apparel, home products and more, including select products from Disney Parks.

It’s never too early to prep for the most magical time of the year! Visit the Disney Store pop-up to bring home beloved characters and must-have merch — treat yourself or pick up the perfect gift ahead of the holiday season. There’s something for everyone!

Location: Ground Floor, Exhibit Area, Greenhills Mall

Dates: Nov. 15 – Dec. 31, 2024

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

