For decades, McDonald’s Philippines has been more than just a place of happy meals that Filipinos have grown to love. In 1981, Dr. George T. Yang opened not only the country’s first branch of the global fast-food giant, he also opened the doors for millions of Filipinos to achieve their dreams offering golden opportunities to individuals from all walks of life.

Whether a jobseeker is a student looking for a part-time job, a fresher looking for their first work, or someone seeking to help their family financially, McDonald’s offers the right mix of support, training, and growth opportunities to help them become their best selves.

Empowering young Filipinos, especially students, is at the core of McDonald’s commitment to its people. Balancing academics and work can be difficult; however, to some Filipinos this has become a necessity. One such story is that of Harry Noche, a young man from Lemery, Batangas with big dreams who juggles his studies and a part-time job at McDonald’s.

As the third of four siblings, he carries the responsibility of contributing to his family’s finances, driven by the desire to uplift his loved ones from living in need. With two other siblings pursuing college and parents who take on sideline jobs just to make ends meet, Mr. Noche was motivated to support his own education and ease the burden on his family.

“McDo ‘yung nagbigay ng opportunity po para sa ‘kin. Parang McDo po ‘yung nagbukas ng daan para makapag-aral po ako sa college (McDonald’s gave me an opportunity. It’s like McDonald’s opened the road for me to pursue my college education),” Mr. Noche said.

At McDonald’s, Mr. Noche quickly mastered the art of balancing work and school. Even with the long hours — sometimes extending into the early morning — he tackles his duties with perseverance and a positive attitude. His dedication earned him the “Crew of the Month” award, an accomplishment that has boosted his self-confidence and cemented his belief that hard work truly pays off.

“Dahil sa McDo po maraming experience po akong naranasan… Sa McDo, natutunan ko po ang tunay na buhay at kaya ‘kong maging “the best” sa ano mang gusto kong tahakin para sa pamilya ko (At McDonald’s, I went through so many experiences… It was at McDonald’s that I learned what real life is and realized that I can be the best in whatever path I choose to take for my family),” Mr. Noche said.

Mr. Noche’s story is just one of many. Across the country, McDonald’s has made dreams come true by giving hardworking Filipinos the proper platform and training to help them in their careers. In Mindanao, Sherinata Said has also found both financial stability and personal growth through her journey at McDonald’s.

Inspired by her older sibling to join the McDonald’s family, Ms. Said began her own journey in the Golden Arches during her third year of college. She found the flexibility of her job crucial in managing her school expenses and lightening her family’s financial load.

“McDonald’s gives a good opportunity po. Opportunity po para sa mga working students. ‘Yung mga nangangailangan para maitawid po ang pag-aaral. Nakakatulong po ang McDonald’s sa aming mga working students (McDonald’s provides a good opportunity, especially for working students — those who need support to continue their studies. McDonald’s helps us working students a lot),” she said.

For Ms. Said, McDonald’s is more than a stepping stone in her career — it has been an avenue for personal and professional growth. She aspires to possibly pursue a managerial role within the company, as she continues to grow both in confidence and capability.

Another inspiring managerial aspirant in McDonald’s is Christine Ivy Asuncion who took the initiative to get a job at the fast-food chain during her last semester at university to help pay for her education. Ms. Asuncion lives with her father and younger brother in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, while her mother works in Malaysia and her older sister is employed in Dubai. Encouraged by her family, Ms. Asuncion wanted to help with household expenses, which motivated her to aim for a managerial trainee position at the company.

“Napakagandang trabaho po para sa mga students kasi marami pong mga benefits na ibinibigay po ang McDo. Tulad ng 20% discount pag nag-o-order ka. May mga free meals, free uniforms. Tapos ‘yung mga students ang pipili ng kanilang schedule. Kumbaga ibinibigay po ‘yung time availability ng student para makapag-aral habang nagwo-work (It is a wonderful job for students because McDo offers many benefits. For instance, there’s a 20% discount when ordering outside of work. They also provide free meals and free uniforms. Additionally, students can choose their schedules, allowing them to set their availability to study while working),” she said.

Now a cum laude graduate of Mariano Marcos State University, Ms. Asuncion has quickly made her mark at McDonald’s showing her strong work ethic and commitment to the job. At just 22 years old, she has quickly learned to handle different roles in the restaurant, and she appreciates the valuable lessons from her fast-food experience, which deepened her understanding of customer service in various environments.

“Pumasok po ako sa McDonald’s nung estudyante ako para matustusan ko po yung mga gastusin ko sa pag-aaral. Pero nung naka-graduate na po ako… binabalak ko pong mag-resign para magtrabaho po sana sa hotel. Pero nung naka-graduate ako… parang hindi ko na po ata kayang mag-resign sa store na ‘to… Parang may naibigay po ‘yung work na ito na hindi maibibigay ng iba (I started working at McDonald’s when I was a student to cover my school expenses. But when I graduated, I thought about resigning to work in a hotel. However, after graduating, I realized that I might not be able to resign from this store. It feels like this job has given me something that others cannot provide),” Ms. Asuncion said.

The stories of Mr. Noche, Ms. Said, and Ms. Asuncion show that McDonald’s not only delivers happiness through their meals but also through the golden opportunities that they provide for personal growth, financial stability, and the empowerment of young Filipinos.

At McDonald’s Philippines, students, job seekers, and part-timers find more than employment. They discover a company that champions them and bring out their best selves.

