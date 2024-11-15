Deloitte Philippines is set to host its inaugural Tax Summit, “Tax Reforms Unlocked: Opportunities and implications for taxpayers,” on Nov. 19, 2024 at Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The event will bring together policy makers, regulators, industry leaders, and tax specialists to unlock the implications of and opportunities presented by local and global tax reforms, providing actionable insights for businesses.

The Summit will feature a keynote address from Department of Finance Undersecretary for Revenue Operations Group Charlito Mendoza, who will provide insights into the government’s current fiscal policy framework, recent and upcoming tax reforms, anticipated regulatory changes, and the intended impact of these policies in promoting economic growth.

Participants can also look forward to hearing directly from regulators as they share their perspectives on the evolving tax landscape and engaging with panelists who will provide real-world insights on how to navigate the shifting tax paradigm and uncover opportunities.

The event will cover the following topics:

Keynote address: Fiscal policy and the future of taxation in the Philippines

The state of taxation: Current reforms and what lies ahead

Taxpayer playbook: Surviving tax audits

CREATE Law: Making the case for MORE incentives

Global tax trends: Pillar 2 and the shifting tax paradigm

The growth agenda: Strategic tax policies for economic gains

Keeping up with Taxes: RPVARA, VAT on digital services, and other updates

Tax tech talks: Leveraging technology for compliance

This one-day event will offer participants a comprehensive analysis of key tax reforms, providing actionable insights for businesses to adapt to the changing tax environment. To learn more and secure your spot, visit Deloitte Philippines’ website: https://deloi.tt/3Nj8D6M.

