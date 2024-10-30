The iconic Chinese restaurant in Binondo during the 60s, Grand House, makes a comeback in Wilson, San Juan.

Grand House, a Chinese restaurant founded in the 1960s by the late Benito Teng (Ting Bieng Toh) in Binondo, is having its grand reopening, marking a new chapter in its rich history. Previously known for its grand venue and authentic Chinese dishes, the new Grand House honors its heritage by offering a nostalgic dining experience for the original elder patrons and the younger generations.

Benito Teng, a prominent businessman and hotelier, opened Grand House to provide a Filipino-Chinese dining destination for large gatherings, bringing in skilled chefs from Hong Kong to ensure culinary excellence. The restaurant quickly became a beloved venue for family celebrations and community events. However, it closed in the late 1980s when the building housing underwent renovations.

Amah, the family’s matriarch and daughter-in law of Ting Bieng Toh, learned the recipes firsthand from the Cantonese chefs who worked at the original Grand House. Even after the restaurant closed, she continued to prepare these dishes for family meals keeping the tradition alive. Now, the fourth generation has revived Grand House in San Juan, with each family member contributing their expertise.

Owner and Grand House Chef, Betrina Co emphasizes the importance of these traditional recipes, saying, “As a tribute to Amah and our ancestors, Grand House presents a new era of authentic Chinese cuisine. We aim to preserve the joy of sharing a meal with loved ones by providing a lively space where everyone feels welcome to try delicious food at Grand House.” Betrina has worked closely with Amah to bring back the iconic dishes, tweaking them slightly to cater to modern tastes. Signature dishes include Hong Ma with Cuapao, Kiampeng, and Deconstructed Fresh Lumpia.

The menu features traditional and contemporary Chinoy dishes, each made through a detailed process with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Hong Ma with Cuapao

Hong Ma is a braised pork belly. The family has preserved the traditional way of cooking this treasured Chinoy dish, involving an intricate cooking process, taking almost seven hours to achieve a perfectly tender meat that melts in your mouth.

Grand House Cha Misua

Sweet and Sour Pork

Grand House’s long-standing reputation in the community, especially among the elder generations, is a testament to its legacy. For older diners, returning to Grand House evokes fond memories of family gatherings and shared meals. For the younger generation, it’s an opportunity to create new memories while savoring the flavors that have been cherished for decades.

Both generations, united by a love for the food, can now enjoy the revival of a culinary tradition that has stood the test of time.

