BusinessWorld, the Philippines’ longest-running and most trusted business newspaper and multimedia content provider, announces that it has joined forces with WorkL, the global employee experience platform that measures, tracks, and improves employee engagement and employee happiness at work, to reveal the best places to work in the Philippines.

BusinessWorld’s Best Places to Work 2025 awards are now open for organizations across the Philippines to enter and get included within the prestigious list, which aims to help them attract and retain talent.

The Best Places to Work 2025 list will be based on results from a survey to entrant organizations, which features 31 questions centered around WorkL’s widely approved employee engagement theory, the Six Steps to Workplace Happiness. Developed by behavioral scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and other independent parties, the survey accurately monitors employee engagement and well-being in the workplace. Entrants to the list will send the survey to their employees via a personalized link.

To achieve a high overall engagement score, a company must consistently perform well across WorkL’s Six Steps, which encompasses Reward and Recognition, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing, Empowerment, Wellbeing, and Job Satisfaction. Each of WorkL’s Six Steps consists of between three and five key elements, which are measured on a 0-10 scale.

The Best Places to Work 2025 awards will recognize organizations with the highest levels of employee engagement, well-being, and satisfaction.

Furthermore, businesses will be recognized by company size and by the following categories:

Best Places to Work: Small Organization (10-49 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Medium Organization (50-249 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Big Organization (250-1,999 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Very Big Organization (2,000+ Employees)

Best Places to Work for women

Best Places to Work for disabled employees

Best Places to Work for ethnic minority employees

Best Places to Work for LGBTQA+ employees

Best Places to Work for 16-34 year olds

Best Places to Work for 55+ year olds

Best Places to Work for employee well-being

Beyond getting in the list and possibly receiving accolades, businesses entering the Best Places to Work 2025 list will not only get to understand their own Flight Risk score (how likely an employee is to leave the organization within the next nine months), but also understand their organization’s overall engagement score, their Confidence in Management indicator, Diversity & Inclusion Indicator, Net Promoter Score (how likely an employee is to recommend their organization as a place to work to friends and family), and their Six Steps to Workplace Engagement Scores. Businesses will also get to have these data benchmarked against global and industry scores.

Those opting for the enhanced option in signing up for the list will receive their own personalized Instant Action Planning, Action Plans around WorkL’s Six Steps to Workplace Happiness, Heatmaps on all WorkL standard questions, and the ability to filter results by several demographics such as age and length of service.

BusinessWorld is also offering a free digital subscription to its publication via its e-commerce site BWorldX for all organizations who enter this initiative.

The deadline for entry is on April 25, 2025, and results will be announced the following June.

WorkL, which was launched in the UK in 2017, already holds data on the state of work-life in the Philippines, which shows that the current employee engagement score, as of July 2024 was 80%, well above the global average of 70%. Flight Risk for employees in the country is also extremely low, at just 10% compared to a global average of 25%.

WorkL already powers a number of Best Places to Work Awards in the UK, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and the UAE. To find out more, visit https://business.workl.com/workplace-awards.

Lord Mark Price, founder of WorkL, comments: “Launching these awards with BusinessWorld will help employers in the Philippines to better understand their workforce as well as support employees looking for best places to work. We are delighted to be in partnership and look forward to a fruitful working relationship.”

Cathy Rose Garcia, editor-in-chief of BusinessWorld, says: “We are pleased to partner with WorkL to bring the Best Places to Work Awards to the Philippines. The awards will celebrate organizations that value employee engagement and employee well-being. This partnership reflects our commitment to recognize Philippine businesses that set high standards for workplace excellence.”

To enter the BWorld Best Places to Work Awards, click http://bit.ly/3ZhtnD8. Visit https://bit.ly/4cXQlm3 for more information.

