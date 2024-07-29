Guest-centric hospitality that comes from the heart

Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC), a leading hospitality brand, introduces cutting-edge property management services that are set to transform the industry. DHC, known for its acclaimed and award-winning properties, demonstrates a comprehensive and dynamic approach that endures throughout time, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and exceptional guest experiences.

For more than two decades, DHC has always been a game changer in the industry. From pioneering serviced residences in the heart of Ortigas with Discovery Suites, to establishing luxury resorts in Boracay Island with Discovery Boracay, to towering along Ayala Avenue with Discovery Primea, and to elevating island travels and becoming sea guardians with Discovery Coron — these are just the few milestones of the group that paved the way for its name to be set on top of the tourism landscape. DHC has always done it right with products that speak and breathe quality, innovation, and brand love.

Trailblazing Property Management

The time right now has been fast and constantly changing more than ever. Managing these household brands, DHC pivots its business to collaborate with organizations that share the same values of bringing forth the best of Filipino hospitality. Its wide range of property management services are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of various property types, including resorts, hotels, and hostels. Everything from operational management and marketing to guest services and maintenance is provided, leveraging digital technology and advanced solutions to ensure the highest level of efficiency and guest satisfaction.

The strategic emphasis on digital transformation and increasing direct bookings is a major factor in its success as a property management company. By enticing visitors to make direct reservations via intuitive online channels, DHC not only increases process and operational efficiency for the hotels but also fosters closer, more personal links with guests. This approach has significantly increased direct bookings to 77% of revenue, well above the regional average, highlighting the brand’s ability to foster loyalty, enhance guest experiences, and cultivate brand love.

At the heart of DHC’s property management services is a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. This is the core of what makes DHC properties loved and considered home by their guests. With its standard of service and the famously known “Service That’s All Heart,” every interaction and experience is personalized. From extending thoughtful gestures to prioritizing guests’ well-being and happiness to ensuring they leave with lasting memories, all have been the pillars of what makes the group iconic.

DHC’s core also focuses on responsible tourism. Its policies include ensuring that green initiatives and eco-friendly practices are implemented. Further to this drive, the group engages with local communities and runs social responsibility programs to uplift and empower the locales they are part of.

Numerous distinguished honors that highlight DHC and its properties’ dedication to excellence are indicative of their unwavering commitment to its core ideals. Among the noteworthy honors are the World Travel Awards’ Leading Beach Resort designation for Discovery Boracay, Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards’ list of the best Island Resorts for Discovery Coron, and World Business Outlook’s designation of DHC as Leading Hospitality Brand.

Under this program, two new resorts have already stood on solid ground and established their properties firmly. The Signature Collection brand launched Manami Resort in Sipalay, Negros Occidental, highlighting the destination as a sought-after luxury resort off the beaten path. Discovery Samal, located in the south, is the first property to feature the redesigned Discovery Resorts brand. It offers a vast resort that spans Davao City and provides a wide range of island activities, fulfilling every traveler’s ideal vacation.

Looking ahead

Discovery Hospitality is known as a trailblazer in the industry, always standing first in line to enhance technological integration and continue to provide exceptional guest experiences. The group prides itself on having brands that cater to any type of wanderer — Discovery Resorts for stunning destinations, Primea for luxury city hotels, Kip&Kin for the young and vibrant, and Signature Collection for unique stories. And with its globally-recognized thought leadership and expanding property management services, explore new opportunities for growth, be part of this exciting journey in creating remarkable hospitality experiences, and drive the industry forward.

Interested organizations may contact DHC’s Senior Vice-President and Head of Sales and Operations, Lynette Ermac, at lynette.ermac@discoveryhospitality.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.