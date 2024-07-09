Collabera Digital concluded the second edition of its highly anticipated CIO summit, CONVERGENCE 2024, themed ‘Creative Minds. Generative Algorithms.’, at the Shangri-La The Fort Manila, BGC, on June 20, 2024. The event brought together top executives from across industries to explore the intersection of human creativity and AI-driven innovation, shaping the future of digital transformation.

The summit featured keynote addresses and panel discussions led by industry leaders, focusing on AI adoption strategies, innovative financial services, and the transformation of global captive centers into innovation hubs. Attendees engaged in interactive experience zones, offering hands-on opportunities with cutting-edge solutions. Collabera Digital’s technology partners, including Google, AWS, and Salesforce, were also present, showcasing their solutions and contributing to the rich tapestry of innovative discussions at the event.

In his keynote speech about AI and human convergence, Kaushik Sarkar, President of Collabera Digital, said, “As AI starts ticking up all that the left side of the brain does, which is operational day-to-day routine, it is important to invest in the right side of the brain for all-round individual development to create more effective, efficient and empathetic individuals. Technology and human ingenuity are what will drive enterprises to become future-ready and navigate the evolving challenges with agility and success.”

With the engaging presence of returning host Mimi Ong, participants immersed themselves in dynamic exchanges aimed at enhancing business strategies amidst technological advancements. Highlights included sessions on fostering creativity within AI frameworks, underscoring the pivotal role of human ingenuity in leveraging emerging technologies.

Manan Mehta, Senior Vice-President & Country Head of Collabera Digital Philippines, said, “CONVERGENCE 2024 for us is not just about fostering business relationships, but also creating a platform — a genuine, authentic platform for sharing knowledge, sharing thoughts, and making meaningful connections. We thank our clients and technology partners for making this event a great success!”

About Collabera Digital:

Collabera Digital is a new age digital engineering company delivering unique experiences, actionable insights, and intelligent products & platforms at the intersection of talent & technology. We are at the forefront of innovation, blending human creativity with smart technologies to drive transformative solutions. Our client-first and highly collaborative approach enables organizations to accelerate their digital journeys with efficiency and velocity at scale.

Since our inception in 2010, Collabera Digital has soared to unparalleled heights. With a global presence spanning 11 countries throughout APAC and Europe, our network of over 25 offices serves as the epicenter of digital innovation. We proudly cater to a prestigious clientele, counting Fortune 500 companies amongst our 300+ esteemed clients.

For more information, visit www.collaberadigital.com.

